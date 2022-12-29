Ringing in the New Year: Variety of events planned across East Texas

TYLER, Texas —
New Year’s Eve with Bluez Boyz, 8 p.m., Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. $10 cover. Information: https://www.texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Brew Year’s Eve, 3 p.m. to midnight, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. South Broadway Ave., Tyler. The ‘90s-themed celebration will include trivia from 3 to 5 p.m., a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight and a fanny pack giveaway. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ETXBrew .
New Year’s Eve Show, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Understudy, 212 Old Grand Blvd., Tyler. The show will feature improv comedy from a lineup that includes Card 53 and standup comedy fromsome of Tyler’s best comics. The theater will open at 8 p.m. and each guest will receive two free drinks. Tickets: $50. Information: https://www.theunderstudytyler.com/ .
