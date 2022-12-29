x
Local News

Ringing in the New Year: Variety of events planned across East Texas

Are you looking for something to do to help ring in the New Year? If so, check out the variety of New Year’s Eve parties and events happening across East Texas.

Tyler

New Year’s Eve with Bluez Boyz, 8 p.m., Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. $10 cover. Information: https://www.texasmusiccity.net/tyler .

Brew Year’s Eve, 3 p.m. to midnight, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. South Broadway Ave., Tyler. The ‘90s-themed celebration will include trivia from 3 to 5 p.m., a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight and a fanny pack giveaway. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ETXBrew .

New Year’s Eve Show, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Understudy, 212 Old Grand Blvd., Tyler. The show will feature improv comedy from a lineup that includes Card 53 and standup comedy fromsome of Tyler’s best comics. The theater will open at 8 p.m. and each guest will receive two free drinks. Tickets: $50. Information: https://www.theunderstudytyler.com/ .

Read more on the story from our news partners, The Tyler Morning Telegraph.

