Local food pantries struggling to keep pantries stalked with rising grocery costs

TYLER, Texas — Rising costs of groceries have driven more people to seek out local food pantries for help.

The organization PATH, or people attempting to help, said their cost per family, in September of 2021 was a $1.40. This September, the cost per family was $7.57.

"Our increased cost, coupled with the increased number of families who need help, is really putting a crunch on our budget in particular," said Andrea Wilson, PATH executive director.

For the East Texas Food Bank the cost of getting fresh produce last year was 10 cents a pound. This year the cost is 20 cents per pound.

"That's double the cost it cost us to distribute fresh produce. And that means it's almost $5,000 a truckload and we go through at least five truckloads a week," said CEO of East Texas Food Bank, Dennis Cullinane.

PATH spends between 10 to 12 thousand a month to keep its pantry stocked. Despite those obstacles, they’re planning to keep providing for the East Texas community.

The East Texas Food Bank will be giving out a special box for the holidays that will include items that can go towards your holiday meal, including produce.