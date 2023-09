Crews are asking for people to avoid E. Birdsong Rd. because it is closed at this time.

LONGVIEW, Texas — There is a road closure due to downed power lines in Longview on Saturday afternoon.

The area that is affected is between Lilly and S. Eastman Rd. in Longview.

