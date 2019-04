GLADEWATER, Texas — Road closure is scheduled for this weekend in downtown Gladewater.

According to the City of Gladewater, Highway 271 (Main Street) from Quitman Avenue to Glade Street will be closed for the annual East Texas Gusher Days.

Starting Friday morning at around 6 a.m. the area including Main Street will be blocked until Saturday night. Regular traffic on Main Street will resume on Sunday.

The city asks to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

City of Gladewater Facebook