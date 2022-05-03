Road closures for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival to begin Friday morning

The country music and barbecue event is scheduled for Saturday on the square in downtown Tyler.

Road closures for the annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival will begin early Friday morning in downtown Tyler.

The city of Tyler said vehicles must be moved off the square by 11:30 p.m. on Thursday or drivers could risk their vehicle getting towed.

A map shows how traffic will be affected during the festival. Black lines are closed streets and the red lines are open streets for traffic flow.