NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will begin construction Monday, August 19 at two major intersections in Nacogdoches.

According to TxDOT, crews are scheduled to continue bridge maintenance work tonight on State Loop 21 East and State Loop 224. Once completed, crews will work on U.S. 59 South and State Loop 224.

Work will continue nightly through August 19.

Motorists traveling U.S. 59 northbound will be diverted to SL 224 and motorists traveling on SL 224 northbound and southbound will be diverted to exit ramps at SH 21 East.

TxDOT urges drivers to stay alert and seek alternate routes.