After a vote on Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court voted to approve the sale of road bonds at an interest rate that was lower than expected.

The rate comes as a result of a dozen competitive bids, and in November, voters in the county approved a $39.5 million bond package to improve area roads.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said 12 bids is very high and a, "result of the financial strength of the county, and the financial planning we've done."

The judge also mentioned that the winning interest rate will save a significant amount of money for the county.

According to a release from the county, the county anticipates the bonds to increase the I&S portion of the tax rate by 0.7 cents per $100 valuation and are planned to be issued in three parts over three years.

The Smith County Commissioners Court also voted on Tuesday to approve a resolution proclaiming May 14-21, 2018, as National Infrastructure Week in Smith County.

“Smith County’s recent passing of a $39.5 million road bond fits in perfectly with this year’s ‘Time to Build’ initiative, being celebrated across the country during National Infrastructure Week,” Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said. “The bond funding is allowing Smith County to rebuild one of the most important pieces of infrastructure throughout the county – our roads.”

