CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department is responding to a major crash near Longview High School.

According to the LFD, the wreck occurred at the intersections of East Hawkins Parkway and Good Shepherd Way.

Hawkins Parkway is blocked in all directions at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. Injuries have been reported, but the extent is unknown.

