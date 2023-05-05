LIST: Roadways in Panola County closed due to flooding, downed trees

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Multiple roadways in Panola County are underwater and first responders are urging drivers to avoid the identified areas.
According to the Panola County Sheriff's Office, the following roadways have water across them and may be impassable:
Trees have been reported down across the following roadways:
- CR 3023
- CR 305
- HWY 79N at Salty's
"Avoid any unnecessary travel and do not attempt to cross water," the PCSO said. "If your vehicle becomes disabled in water call 911 and remain with the vehicle if it is safe to do so."