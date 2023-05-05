LIST: Roadways in Panola County closed due to flooding, downed trees

"If your vehicle becomes disabled in water call 911 and remain with the vehicle if it is safe to do so," the Panola County Sheriff's Office said.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Multiple roadways in Panola County are underwater and first responders are urging drivers to avoid the identified areas.

According to the Panola County Sheriff's Office, the following roadways have water across them and may be impassable:

FM10 at the bridges

FM 2260

CRs 174/175/176 area

CR 163

CR 119

CRs 118, 106, 108

CR 157

CR 127

FM 1970 at the county line

HWY 315 at FM 1970

FM 999 at CR 419

CR 428

CR 430

FM 699

CR 1244

Trees have been reported down across the following roadways:

CR 3023

CR 305

HWY 79N at Salty's