Roadways to be closed for Texas Rose Festival parade Saturday morning

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department will have a few roads closed Saturday morning for the Texas Rose Festival parade.

Glenwood Boulevard between Houston Street and Front Street will be closed at 6 a.m. Remaining roads for the parade will be closed at 7:45 a.m., Tyler police said.

The parade will start at 9 a.m. west from Glenwood Boulevard and Front Street.