Roadways to be closed for Texas Rose Festival parade Saturday morning

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department will have a few roads closed Saturday morning for the Texas Rose Festival parade.
Glenwood Boulevard between Houston Street and Front Street will be closed at 6 a.m. Remaining roads for the parade will be closed at 7:45 a.m., Tyler police said.
The parade will start at 9 a.m. west from Glenwood Boulevard and Front Street.
"Make sure you plan extra time to take alternate routes if you are going to be coming around this area," police said on Facebook. "There will be Tyler Police Officers at nearly every intersection."