Roast Social Kitchen in Tyler closes its doors

TYLER, Texas — Roast Social Kitchen in Tyler announced its closure on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by owners Nick and Jen Pencis on Facebook.

The couple released the following statement in regards to the decision:

"I know it might sound strange, but it is with a very peaceful, contented heart that Nick and I would like to announce the closing of Roast Social Kitchen at 1125 E 5th St in Tyler.

We’d like to offer a sincere apology for the seemingly sudden departure and any inconvenience that may cause. There's really just no need of a long good bye or community shaming conversation about how you should do more to support local…Because the truth is, you all DID show up, a bunch and we had A LOT of really great times together. You all helped us manifest a dream and we will forever be grateful for your love and support. The hospitality industry as a whole, has taken a beating during COVID and restaurants have been particularly vulnerable, but we managed to persevere through the darkest part of that trial, because you continued to do your part.

While this year has undoubtedly had many challenging moments of uncertainty, it has genuinely been Nick and I's favorite time at RSK. It's been a remarkable honor to witness what our staff did in rallying to reopen and continually pivoting to meet ever-changing new requirements and agendas. We’ve bonded in a way that only those who do the hospitality hustle can and wanted our dwindling time together to celebrate the victory, not lament our losses, as it truly is a loss not to serve you here any longer.

Never ones for pandering to speculation, especially since the rumors are always so entertaining, the truth, however, seems a relevant gesture for our beloved staff and devoted fans, and is really quite simple. Our five-year lease is up, and within that timeframe, we’ve had the good fortune of purchasing our own properties that we’d like to cultivate. This will enable us to reinvest in places and procedures that leave our part of this industry less permeable to random vulnerabilities. This in-turn ensures that we can continue to do our part of building a strong community by offering solid places of employment, which is something that we are deeply passionate about perpetuating into our future. COVID has played a small, albeit valuable part in our decision by reminding us that while the only constant is change, more importantly, the ones who survive the change are the ones most willing to adapt.

So, we're going to take a much-needed break to accurately access how that adaptation will look, and we'll let you know what's cooking hopefully sometime soon. While Nick & I have the immense luxury of taking time to reflect, many of our brothers and sisters in this industry do not. Please, please, please keep doing the thing you do, Tyler, and (safely) show up for your local heroes.

In the meantime take with you the "thoughtfully prepared, joyfully shared" mantra wherever you go! Until we meet again…

In-Kind,

Jen and Nick Pencis, Owners/Operators Roast Social Kitchen