Kilgore College introduces Robert Byrd as new head basketball coach

KILGORE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on May 2022.

Kilgore College will officially welcome their new head coach for their basketball program at a press conference tomorrow, Aug. 7.

According to Kilgore College spokesperson Chris Craddock, Robert Byrd is the new head basketball coach for Kilgore College.

"I would like to thank God, my family, President Dr. Brenda Kays, Vice President of Student Services Dr. Staci Martin, Vice President of Instruction Dr. Tracy Skopek, Athletic Director Courtney Pruitt and the entire search committee for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead the men's basketball program here at Kilgore College,” Byrd said.

Byrd says the Ranger's basketball team has an interesting history and he's excited to help his players contribute to the program's success.

“I am eager to get our student-athletes to campus in three weeks and begin building relationships on campus and in the community," Byrd said. "It is important to me to guide our players at Kilgore College and help them be successful on the court, but most importantly off the court in the classroom – and in life.”

Byrd has an outstanding history of helping basketball teams reach their potential.

While Byrd coached at Coastal Bend College, the Cougars had the best record in school history during the 2022-23 season (19-12, 12-7), earning a No. 5 seed in the Region 14 Basketball Tournament.

Before CBC, Byrd was the athletic director and head basketball coach at the University of Arkansas Cossatot Community College. During his time at Cossatot, he helped this team win their first postseason game in program history, advancing to the semifinals of the Region 2 Tournament in the 2020-21 season. The same season, Byrd also helped the women's basketball team by guiding them to their first postseason appearance and first postseason win in program history.

Byrd also contributed to the University of St. Thomas men's basketball program's success by helping them finished 24-2 overall and 16-2 in the SCAC to win the regular season conference championship in the 2019-2020 season.

Byrd received his master's degree in Educational Leadership from the University of North Texas and a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Houston.