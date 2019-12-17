TYLER, Texas — Another Traylor is making his way to the Alamo City.

Robert E. Lee head football coach Kurt Traylor will be joining his brother Jeff Traylor's staff at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Sources confirmed the news to CBS19's Reagan Roy on Monday. Tyler Independent School District made the announcement on Tuesday.

Kurt came to Robert E. Lee from Gilmer in 2017 and has more than 20 years of experience as a successful high school football coach.

“It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing that Tyler Lee Head Football Coach, Kurt Traylor, will be leaving Tyler ISD to take a position with UTSA Football, where Coach Traylor’s brother has recently been named the head coach of the Roadrunner football program," Tyler ISD Athletic Director Greg Priest said. "We appreciate all of Coach Traylor’s contributions to the Tyler Lee football program and the accomplishments of this season which include the school’s first playoff appearance since 2014 and numerous All-District player awards."

During his career Kurt’s teams have made five appearances in the state finals and became the 4A Division II State Champions (Gilmer) in 2004, 2009 and 2014. In his first year as the head coach at Robert E. Lee, Kurt compiled an overall record of 6-4. This marked Tyler Lee’s first winning season since 2008. The season was capped off with a win over cross-town rival John Tyler. In 2019, the Red Raiders went 6-6, dropping their bi-district game to Waco Midway in November.

Apart from winning football games, Kurt started several different programs at Lee including:

Adopt a Raider

Elementary Mentor Program

Pre-Game Devotionals

Honorary Teachers Captains’ Program

Character Trait Program

BEAST Texas Passing Academy

Advisory Committee

Coaches Outreach Program

Under Kurt, the Lee football program was also involved in numerous community service projects:

Children's Miracle Network Miracle Kids Day with Dairy Queen

School is Cool

Toys for Tots

Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade

Kurt played football on the offensive line at Gilmer High School, Cisco Junior College and Southwest Baptist University. He received an Associate’s Degree of Science from Cisco Junior College and a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and Health at Texas A&M Commerce. Prior to joining the Buckeye coaching staff in Gilmer, Kurt was a graduate assistant at Texas A&M University.

﻿“I would like to start off by saying thank you to all of the Tyler ISD administration and teachers for your support of our players and coaches the last three years,” Kurt said. “Second, I would like to thank all of the football players that believed in me and made this job the best three years of my life. Thank you so much! “

Inside Texas' Justin Wells is reporting former Baylor head coach and current Mount Vernon head coach Art Briles is a "strong candidate" to fill the Tyler Lee vacancy.

The job opening will be posted Tuesday.