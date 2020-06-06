TYLER, Texas — As seniors from Robert E. Lee High School prepare to walk the stage and end their high school careers Saturday night, Principal Dan Crawford delivered words of encouragement, unity and hope ahead of the life-changing ceremony.

In an email, Dr. Dan Crawford expressed his love for the students and even included some words of wisdom from fellow senior Zane Lewis. The email was sent to CBS19 by a member of the senior class who wished to thank Crawford for his words.

"Can you believe it? The day has finally arrived...YOUR GRADUATION DAY!," Crawford said. "Thank YOU for allowing me to be a special part of your lives these past four years. You've heard me say it many times, in my 22 years as an educator, I have not had the opportunity to see a class go through all four years of their HS experience, until the Class of 2020. You all have endured a lot of challenges, especially here at the end with COVID. But you are resilient, YOU have overcome. I am proud of YOU, I am inspired by YOU and for the first time in my 16 years as being a principal, I will be the one to hand each senior your diploma on stage."

Crawford also referenced the tensions currently affecting the nation.

"Lastly, the last several weeks in our nation, in Texas and in Tyler, well, they have been interesting to say the least," Crawford said. "I have spoken to several of you about this topic...And then this morning, I woke up, the words I want to share are crystal clear in my mind. In fact the words are not mine at all, they are the words of REL Class of 2020 senior Zane Lewis whom I spoke to earlier this week. This young man, who I think so much of, said to me, 'We need to let everyone know in my senior class that we are together, despite our differences in everything from our personal beliefs to our skin color, we are one.'"

Crawford ended his email telling the Class of 2020 that he loves them and can't wait to see them take the next step in their lives tonight.

And, he also included the iconic line from "Closing Time" by Semisonic: "Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end."