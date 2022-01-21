Robert Earl Keen to headline 2022 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival

Texas native Robert Earl Keen may be retiring, but not before making one last stop in the Rose City.

Keen will serve as the headlining act for the 2022 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.

Joining Keen on stage will be:

Wade Bowen

Kobly Cooper

Pecos & The Rooftops

Kylie Frey

William Beckmann

This will be the festivals largest lineup to date with six acts.

The festival will also play host to several of the Lone Star State's best barbecue joints. The full list of eateries participating will be announced soon.