Robert Hampton, beloved founder of Papacita's in Longview, passes away after battle with Alzheimer's

LONGVIEW, Texas — Robert Hampton, Papacita's beloved visionary, founder, mentor and friend, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 87.

Hampton was a self-made entrepreneur.

His long list of careers includes:

Sales for Procter and Gamble

Retail clothing store owner

Home builder and real estate developer

One of his favorite accomplishments was a real estate development in which he partnered with Mickey Mantle. Hampton purchased Papacita’s Mexican Restaurant, originally located on Highway 80 where Pizza King currently is, in 1985.

In 1992, Hampton was able to fulfill his dream of owning the largest Mexican restaurant in East Texas by relocating Papacita’s to its current location on Loop 281.

Papacita’s Restaurant was Hampton’s passion, and he considered all the Papacita’s employees his family. Diddy’s Yogurt Shoppe was then founded in 2010. Diddy was what Robert’s grandkids called him, and he loved to take them for rides in the Diddy-Mobile.

"Robert impacted countless lives in both our community and at Papacita's through his amazingly generous heart, spirit and love for all he met, a statement from the restaurant said. "Robert was a father figure and mentor to many Papacita's employees, always there to offer help in any way he could. He was excited to meet our customers at the door with his big smile and a hearty welcome to Papacita's. He never met a stranger, and with Robert, you knew you were a valued friend."

The restaurant says Hampton's legacy lives on at Papacita's and throughout the community.

"He will be greatly missed," the restaurant said.

Services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Burial will follow Rosewood Park.