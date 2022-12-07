Roberts & Roberts kicks off annual 'The Ride is on Us' campaign to prevent drunk driving during holiday season

There's also a number to call to that will connect callers with their local ride service: (903) 333-RIDE (7433).

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler law firm will once again provide free rides home to prevent drunk driving this holiday season.

Roberts & Roberts law firm is partnering with the Tyler Car Service and Yellow Checker Cab of Longview to provide the complimentary service.

Randy Roberts started this annual safety campaign in Tyler more than 15 years ago. Now, his son and law partner, Justin Roberts, has expanded the campaign to serve the residents of Longview and extended it throughout the holiday season.

“We are encouraged to see so many people use this free community service each year," Justin Roberts said. "Each person who uses this service is helping make the roads safer for all of us.”

“If you need it, the ride is still on us. Please use this service, so people don’t need to use our," said Randy Roberts.