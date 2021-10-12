Roberts & Roberts Law Firm offering free rides home to prevent drunk driving this holiday season

Roberts & Roberts is partnering with the Tyler Car Service to provide residents of Tyler and Longview with free rides home from Friday, Dec.10 - Saturday, Jan. 1.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 2019.

Roberts & Roberts law firm will once again provide free rides home to prevent drunk driving during this holiday season.

Roberts & Roberts is partnering with the Tyler Car Service to provide residents of Tyler and Longview with free rides home from Friday, Dec.10 - Saturday, Jan. 1.

Randy Roberts started the law firm’s annual safety campaign more than 15 years ago in Tyler to prevent drunk driving accidents during the holiday season.

His son and law partner, Justin Roberts, extended the campaign to serve residents of Longview and to run for a longer period during the holiday season.

“If you need it, the ride is still on us," Randy said. "Please use this service so people don’t need to use ours.”

Roberts & Roberts has sponsored community safety campaigns over the last 25 years, including campaigns encouraging the use of infant car seats, seatbelts for older children and adults, and designated drivers for those who consume alcohol.