TYLER, Texas — UT Health Tyler patients may be able to leave the hospital sooner after surgery, have a shorter recovery time and take fewer medications for pain.

That's thanks to a new surgical system.

The da Vinci Xi Surgical System was designed to further advance the technology used to mimic invasive surgery.

Patients can go home withing 24 hours of surgery and in many cases they can go home that same day compared to open surgery, which can have a recovery of up to two weeks.

“I prefer the Xi while applying sutures because of the flexibility and likeness to the human hand,” said Dr. James Blake Harrison, who performed the first Xi System surgery at UT Health East Texas last week.

The da Vinci Xi can be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures and has been optimized for surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac and general surgery.

By enabling efficient access throughout the abdomen or chest, the da Vinci Xi expands upon core da Vinci System features, including wristed instruments, 3D-HD visualization, intuitive motion and an ergonomic design. As with all da Vinci Surgical Systems, the surgeon is 100 percent in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci System, which translates his or her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body.

The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.

Allana Coleman, UT Health Tyler’s director of surgery, said the acquisition of the Xi allowed the hospital to move its da Vinci Si Surgical System, making UT Health Tyler the first to offer robotic surgery for day surgery patients.

© 2018 KYTX