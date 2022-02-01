R.O.C.K Mentoring Program select Tyler HS Coach Callier

Rising high school coach nominated for empowering mentoring program

TYLER, Texas — Tyler High's Coach Phillip Callier has been selected to be part of the 2022 R.O.C.K. Mentoring Program.

According to a press release from Tyler ISD, the R.O.C.K. Mentoring Program is a partnership between the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation and Texas A&M Thornton-McFerrin Coaching Academy.

"This program was created to address and meet the needs of high school teacher coaches to retain top talent in this ever-evolving environment," Tyler ISD said in a press release.

"A colleague nominated Coach Callier because he has proven to be an outstanding coach," C.O.O. Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation Libby Pacheco said. "The program's namesake was founded on the words rare, outstanding, compelled, and knowledgeable– all traits that Coach Callier portrays."

Tyler ISD says the R.O.C.K. Mentoring Program was created by and for coaches to "cultivate leadership, foster work alignment, execute best practices, combat apathy, enhance time management, and address work-life balance issues."