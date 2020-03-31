Just because we’re keeping our distance during the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t mean the music has to stop.

Live Nation is presenting daily live stream concerts from artists around the globe. You can follow along as artists share music, stories and more.

The series will feature concerts from superstar musicians including:

John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls

Dua Lipa

Miley Cyrus

Melissa Ethridge

Tori Kelly

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Good Charlotte

Dolly Parton

Pat Monahan of Train

Hozier

Big Freedia

Ben Folds

To see the full lineup, click here.