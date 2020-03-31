Just because we’re keeping our distance during the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t mean the music has to stop.
Live Nation is presenting daily live stream concerts from artists around the globe. You can follow along as artists share music, stories and more.
The series will feature concerts from superstar musicians including:
- John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls
- Dua Lipa
- Miley Cyrus
- Melissa Ethridge
- Tori Kelly
- Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
- Good Charlotte
- Dolly Parton
- Pat Monahan of Train
- Hozier
- Big Freedia
- Ben Folds
To see the full lineup, click here.