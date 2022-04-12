Man arrested after commenting on 'Most Wanted' Facebook post asking why he wasn't on it

The man was arrested Thursday on warrants for felony violation of probation.

CONYERS, Ga. — A man likely trying to be funny on Facebook landed him behind bars.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office posted their most wanted list last week asking for the public's help in tracking down the alleged criminals.

That's when one person went on the post and commented: "How 'bout me?"

The sheriff's office saw the man's comments and confirmed he had two outstanding warrants.

They replied: "We're on the way."

They said the top 10 most wanted list is compiled based off of the "severity of the charges only."

"By not being on this list does not mean our Fugitive Unit is not looking for you if you have an active warrant," they wrote.