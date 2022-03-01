Raymond 'R.E.' Josey, rodeo champion and owner of Josey Ranch, dies

MARSHALL, Texas — A memorial service was Monday for Raymond R.E. Josey, rodeo champion and owner of the Josey Ranch in Karnack.
“It is with a heavy heart that we at the Josey Ranch must share the news that our founder, mentor and beloved family member, Mr. R.E. Josey, has been called home to our Lord and Savior in Heaven,” employees wrote on the ranch’s website, “Our hearts are warmed by the outpouring of love and support we are receiving from all over the world.”
Josey, who died Feb. 24, came to the Marshall area with his wife, Martha, a Marshall native, after they married in 1966.
