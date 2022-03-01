x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Raymond 'R.E.' Josey, rodeo champion and owner of Josey Ranch, dies

R.E. Josey was an inductee in the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Texas Rodeo Hall of Fame and the Texas and the Ark-La-Tex Sports Museum.

MARSHALL, Texas — A memorial service was Monday for Raymond R.E. Josey, rodeo champion and owner of the Josey Ranch in Karnack.

“It is with a heavy heart that we at the Josey Ranch must share the news that our founder, mentor and beloved family member, Mr. R.E. Josey, has been called home to our Lord and Savior in Heaven,” employees wrote on the ranch’s website, “Our hearts are warmed by the outpouring of love and support we are receiving from all over the world.”

Josey, who died Feb. 24, came to the Marshall area with his wife, Martha, a Marshall native, after they married in 1966.

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal.

RELATED: Father jumps in to save son from charging bull at Texas rodeo

RELATED: LEAVE A LEGACY: East Texas' Myrtis Dightman was 1st Black rodeo star to compete in National Finals Rodeo

In Other News

One on One with Sylvia Hoffman: Kilgore College Alumna turned Olympic Bronze Medalist