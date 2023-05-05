ROLLING FOR A CAUSE: Madams of Mayhem Roller Derby in Tyler uses efforts to support local nonprofits

"It's a unique sport because it's on roller skates and is mostly a women's sport," said Annie Roberts, Madams of Mayhem Roller Derby lead director.

TYLER, Texas — The spring season is one of the busiest times for sports, with the NBA playoffs in session and with baseball season here. One sport, in particular, is often overlooked -- roller derby.

The Madams of Mayhem Roller Derby team is also a nonprofit organization in Tyler. The team kicked off its season in March and hopes to grow its fan base this year.

"We really wish that ESPN would pick it up and show it more," said Annie Roberts, Madams of Mayhem Roller Derby lead director. "It's a unique sport because it's on roller skates and is mostly a women's sport."

The sport, which began in the 70s, has steadily grown nationwide. It's also a physical contact sport that can quickly get intense on the hardwood track.

"We play offense and defense at the same time and it gets pretty squirrely out there sometimes," Roberts said. "Some people like it because they get to hit people. I like it because I can get my friends."

The fans that come to watch the roller derby team are also helping them to support a greater cause.

"Every game, we try to donate as much as possible to a local charity," Roberts said. "We depend on the fans to help us so we can help people."

In its first game back in March, the team raised over $3,000 and donated some of those proceeds to local women's shelter. This year, they're hoping to donate more as their fan base grows.

"That is one of the greatest things we do," Roberts said. "We would like to donate more, but that means we need more fans. The more people that come, the more money we can donate."

One of the things Roberts enjoys the most about roller derby is its openness and acceptance of all women.

"You have women of all shapes, sizes, ages, and ethnicities; all women come and find a camaraderie with these other women and we all just kind of click and fit," Roberts said.

If you're looking to support a great cause from the stands or on the roller derby track, the Madams of Mayhem has a place for anyone.

"We're a family here and just skating with a lot of women who have the same interests as you and we come from all different backgrounds and so just meeting all the people who join roller derby is really great," said Tori Fenton, jammer for the Madams of Mayhem.