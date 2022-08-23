LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police said first responders are on the scene of a one-vehicle rollover wreck Tuesday morning.
The fire department and officers are in the area of S. Eastman Road and Estes Parkway. Drivers should use caution if they have to travel in this area, police said.
Rollover wreck in Longview causes delays
The fire department and officers are at the area of S. Eastman Road and Estes Parkway.
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police said first responders are on the scene of a one-vehicle rollover wreck Tuesday morning.