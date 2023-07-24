Ronald McDonald House Charities raises $58K for 'Share the Love' campaign

This was the first campaign for Corpus Christi. Customers had the option to donate $1, $3 or $5, with all donations going back to the charity.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ronald McDonald House Charities were all smiles Monday night after receiving the total amount made during McDonald's Share the Love Campaign.

This was the first campaign for Corpus Christi. Customers had the option to donate $1, $3 or $5, with all donations made from the campaign going back to the Ronald McDonald House. In total, the effort raised more than $58,000.

Ronald McDonald House Charities CEO Michelle Horine said that every penny counts.

"Of course a check for $58,000 is very significant. We operate 365 days a year, we have 25 families on any given night with a wait list to get in," she said. "So there is a lot of pressure on the facility right now. Even the heat and electric bills and all the things it takes to keep this place running. So it's safe and a place of comfort for our families."

77 McDonald's stores from the Rio Grande Valley to Corpus Christi helped support our local McDonald House.

