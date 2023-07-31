Congresswoman gets new tattoo to bond with granddaughter

The 80-year-old lawmaker, who is known for sporting some colorful hairstyles at the U.S. Capitol, indicated that this tattoo wouldn’t be her last one.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Rep. Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) is winning some major grandma points with her granddaughter.

The congresswoman unveiled fresh new ink – her first tattoo – on her left arm that she got with her granddaughter.

“For her 18th birthday, my granddaughter wanted to get a tattoo with me. So, we went together,” DeLauro said in a statement. “She’s off to college in the fall and this strengthens our bond.”

The design of the tattoo on her left upper arm is personal to DeLauro. It depicts a rose, which represents her name Rosa. The petal in the center of the flower forms the letter “D” to represent her last name, and the bottom left of the rose has a stylized version of Italy, an homage to the country where her father immigrated from, said Daniel Robillard, her press assistant.

The 80-year-old lawmaker, who is known for sporting some colorful hairstyles at the U.S. Capitol, indicated that this tattoo wouldn’t be her only one.

“I have four more grandkids who still haven’t turned 18 yet so be on the lookout for more new ink!” she said.

DeLauro is far from the first member of Congress to sport body art. Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman's nine tattoos were often mentioned when he ran in 2022.

The dean of Connecticut's congressional delegation, DeLauro has represented the state’s 3rd Congressional District in the New Haven area since 1991. She now serves as a ranking member of the House Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Subcommittee, which oversees federal investments in education, health, and employment.

---

