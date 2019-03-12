TYLER, Texas — It might be winter, but new developments are springing up all over the Rose City.

Since the beginning of 2019, the City of Tyler has issued more than 40 new commercial development permits. While it might seem more businesses are coming to South Tyler, a look at some of the permits show growth in many areas.

In Eastern Tyler, on Old Jacksonville Highway, there is a new Braum’s being built.

There is also construction happening next door for a new shopping center: The Commons. There are already two tenants for The Commons, Which Which Sandwich Shop and Pets Plus Supplies.

Nearby on West Grande Boulevard, The Auberge of Tyler apartments are finished and ready to accept residents. While there is not much in the area for the residents of the apartment complex to do, that could change because an amusement/social/recreation permit has been issued for nearby 2830 W. Grande Boulevard.