TYLER, Texas — The Rose City is always in bloom even when as spring gives way to summer, thanks to new businesses and developments coming to Tyler.

One of the new businesses many in Tyler are excited for are five 7-Eleven stores planned around the city.

The most prominent location will be at the former site of TGI Friday's on Loop 323 and Broadway Avenue. City of Tyler building permits show the convenience store chain will also be taking over four Kidd Jones store fronts at:

5015 S. Broadway Ave.

1315 S. Beckham Ave.

3401 S. Broadway Ave.

16669 Farm-to-Market Road 2493

A locations will have Exxon/Mobil fuel.

Urban Deaux Candle Company and Mercantile had its grand opening June 13. It is the first BYOB Candle Bar and Mercantile Store. The businesses says it’s ‘a unique experience that combines candle making with a party social atmosphere.’

The business allows customers to choose different scents and materials to create candles, as well as offers hosted paint parties, DIY beauty products and much more.

Opening with the store is 903 Closet, a graphics and shirt design store, and Woof Market, a pet treat and accessory store. All three businesses are located within two stores. Mashala Edwards owns the Urban Deaux and 903 Closet and her 10-year-old daughter is running Woof Market.

Dog Togs opened in Tyler right as the State of Texas began reopening in May. The restaurant and tap room can be find in the same shopping center as Stein Mart. The business says it has 120 brews and new pool tables.

Progress has been made on Sprouts Farmers Market.

The construction on the driveways is complete, with now two instead of three. The light has been installed at the first entrance along South Broadway Ave. heading north and a median has been placed in the second entrance.

The grocery store is expected to open August 5 and is now hiring.