TYLER, Texas — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, construction is considered an essential business and progress is being made on several future Tyler businesses.

One major project is the construction happening next to Andy’s on South Broadway Avenue. The site will serve as a new location for UBANK, formerly known as Bank of Tyler.

Across the street, near the corner of Broadway and Grande Avenue, the shell of a car wash can be seen as work is being done for a Scrub-A-Doo Express Car Wash.

A new shopping center is being built at the corner of Grande Boulevard and Copeland Road called Shops on Grande. It appears like a gas station is being built with the new shopping center.

East Tyler will be seeing a new ER coming soon, Exceptional Emergency Center, off of Loop 323 and Troup Highway.

Over on 5th Street, the former site of El Charro’s Restaurant that was torn down will soon become an XPRESS Car Wash.

Creative Kids Learning Center’s new facility in East Tyler, off of State Highway 64, is moving along. It is expected to be completed by August.

Most of you probably know this development by now, the former Hastings building is being renovated into a Sprouts Farmers Market. There is also going to be a new traffic signal installed in the area.

A permit was issued in December for 7-Eleven to take the former T.G.I. Friday’s corner lot on South Broadway and Loop 323. It will be a service station and repair garage.

As for when these future businesses will be able to open, it is up to us to follow the stay at home order and practice social distancing to flatten the curve, so the order can be lifted as soon as possible.

