ROSE CITY BLOOMING: What's coming to Tyler

From new clothing stores to another Starbucks, businesses are popping up across Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is always blooming with new businesses and people, no matter the season. As the holidays approach some stores are preparing to make their grand openings soon.

Velvet: A Vintage Collection is a clothing and furniture thrift store that will be opening at the Off Square Downtown shopping center. Next door, Brands and Threads Apparel, a custom screen printing and retail store is preparing its new location.

Both shops are celebrating their openings with a Block Party this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be giveaways, drinks and live music.

Those aren't the only new clothing stores coming to the Rose City. Mita Artisan Shoppe will be opening a storefront at the Bergfeld Center on South Broadway Avenue. The shop will have handmade clothing, jewelry and home décor.

The City of Tyler has issued a certificate of occupancies to two other clothing businesses as well for Blessing America Resale Shop located at 4007 S. Broadway Ave. E., next to Sprouts and Torres Western Wear at the Westwood Shopping Center.

A new barbershop, Rose City Barbers, opened Monday, Nov. 9 at 2251 Three Lakes Pkwy 105.

Over off of Loop 323 and Old Troup Highway, CSL Plasma has transformed the former Click's Live building into a plasma donation center.

A Roma's Italian Kitchen is getting ready to serve homemade pasta, bread and pizza in the next month or two at the Shoppes at Southeast Crossing. A sign at the shopping center reveals, Candies Funnel Cakes and more will be moving there as well.

On Highway 31, one business is starting to develop the land for a storefront. Another Starbucks coffee will be built across from Walmart.