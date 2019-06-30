TYLER, Texas — Residents of District 3 in the City of Tyler now have a new city council member to represent their community.

In Saturday's runoff election, Shirley McKellar defeated Pamela Phoenix for the coveted seat to represent the area of Northwest Tyler, which includes most areas north of Texas Highway 31, as well as neighborhoods near Texas College, John Tyler High School and Jones Elementary School.

Tyler Morning Telegraph

McKellar will take over the seat left vacant by Ed Moore who was not eligible for re-election due to term limits. Council members may only serve a total of three two-year terms.

McKellar racked up 201 votes, while Phoenix brought in 173 votes.

During May's General Election, McKellar received 235 votes, or 43.3%, compared to Phoenix's 173, or 32%. A third candidate, immigration advocate Dalila Reynoso, finished third with 135 votes, or 24.6%.

RELATED: McKellar garners 43 percent of vote in Tyler City Council race to Phoenix's 33 percent

McKellar is most known in the community for her deep Tyler roots, dating back to her father’s rose-growing business, and continuing through her post-retirement volunteer work. She also ran as a Democrat four times against incumbent U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler.

Before the results are official, they must be canvased by city administrators.

The Tyler Morning Telegraph contributed to this article.