Rotary International Clubs of Tyler to host 2020 Christmas parade December 5

TYLER, Texas — The Rotary International Clubs of Tyler will be hosting the 2020 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade Saturday, December 5. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler at 10 a.m.

This year’s parade theme is "Together, We are Rose City Strong" and winners will be selected in six categories: Best Holiday Theme, Best Band, Most Interactive Entry, Spirit Award, Most Creative Entry and Best Decorated Vehicle.

The RCOT will began accepting entries from public organizations, bands and other groups to participate in the parade on Monday, September 14.

New this year is the parade format and extended route. The RCOT will host a reverse parade with entrants remaining static and parked along the parade route. Parade attendees will have the option to walk the parade route on the sidewalk or drive along in their vehicle.

Early registration and discounted fees will begin on Monday, September 14 at 8 a.m.

Registration fees from September 14 to November 13:

$25 for all Commercial Entries. Commercial Entries include area businesses and all for-profit entities.

$15 for all Non-Commercial Entries. Non-Commercial Entries include marching bands, groups from schools, churches, scouts, civic/service clubs, and all other not-for-profit entities.

No Entry Fee for First Responders which include Law Enforcement, Fire, Ambulance, Military, and other similar agencies; and elected and appointed government officials.

Late Registration fees from November 14 to November 27:

$50 for all Commercial Entries. Commercial Entries include area businesses and all for-profit entities.

$30 for all Non-Commercial Entries. Non-Commercial Entries include marching bands(including school entries from the same school as their band), groups from schools, churches, scouts, civic/service clubs, and all other not-for-profit entities.

November 27 (or earlier if the limit has been reached) is the deadline for submitting applications. Once 130 entries have been reached, registration will close.