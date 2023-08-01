Rowlett PD said officers responded to the 2100 block of Indian Trail for a call about an unconscious person. A person of interest ran from the scene, police said.

ROWLETT, Texas — An unconscious man was found in a pool at a home in Rowlett, police said Tuesday.

The Rowlett Police Department (RPD) said officers responded at about 8:28 a.m. Aug. 1 to a home in the 2100 block of Indian Trail for reports of an unconscious person. When officers got to the home, they found a man in a pool. Police said a man ran from the scene and is a possible person of interest.

A DPS helicopter was dispatched to help search the surrounding area, Rowlett police said.

According to RPD, "narcotics were found to be involved," so the DEA will be partnering with local law enforcement in the investigation.

Police said this incident appears to be isolated and "there is no known threat to the public."