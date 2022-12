The business took to Facebook to post about the new location in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022.

A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow.

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville.

The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up a "coming soon" sign.