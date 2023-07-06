Police respond after neighbor says he spotted Rudy Farias's mother near home | HPD to give update at 11 a.m.

Houston police are expected to give an update on the investigation into Rudy Farias's disappearance later this morning.

PASADENA, Texas — A neighbor told KHOU 11 News he spotted the mother of Rudy Farias her house early Thursday the day after new allegations surfaced.

The neighbor said Janie Santana was seen leaving her house in Pasadena just after midnight. That's when the neighbor said he called 911.

There has been a police presence in the neighborhood ever since. The Houston Police Department is expected to give an update on the investigation at 11 a.m.

This all comes after activist Quanell X, who spoke on behalf of Farias, said the man told him he had been locked up, drugged, and tortured for years by his own mother.

HPD has not confirmed these new allegations and no charges have been filed.

Santana agreed to speak to KHOU 11 on Wednesday to give her side of the story but after the new allegations were made, she sped away from our cameras.

Farias' aunt who's been worried about her nephew spoke after Quannel X held a press conference Wednesday saying Farias hasn’t really been missing for eight years like initially reported.

He's claiming Farias told him he was sexually and physically abused by his own mother.

“I’ve never seen Rudy since the day he went missing,” his aunt Sylvia Lopez said.

She said she's even traveled out of state with Santana to help look for him.