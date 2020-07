According to the Tyler Fire Department, the fire broke out at Rufi's Restaurant, located at 1816 East Gentry Parkway, just after 4:30 a.m.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler restaurant was damaged in a early morning fire on Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they noticed heavy smoke coming from the roof. They were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes of arrival.

The service area sustained heavy smoke damage and the eatery will be closed for the day.