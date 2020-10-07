RUMOR CONTROL: Smith County can't find firsthand account of viral COVID-10 testing site rumor

According to the ECO, they were made aware of social media posts circulating on social stating that someone, usually a “friend of a friend,” went to a walk-up testing site, registered to get tested, got tired of waiting and left. They claim that although they did not get tested, they received a call saying they had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The EOC has attempted to verify any of these accounts as true but has been unsuccessful in contacting any actual person this has happened to," the EOC said in a statement. "There have been no firsthand accounts reported to us when we have asked for further information. These rumors seem to be circulating on social media throughout the state and nation, not just in Tyler and Smith County. Additionally, the process of being tested at a state-sponsored testing site conducted by the Texas Division of Emergency Management does not require you to provide a name or phone number upon arrival. Personal information will only be gathered at the time of registration, right before the person is tested for COVID-19."