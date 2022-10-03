Rumors concerning Costco coming to Tyler untrue, realtor says

According to Mark Whatley, of Burns Commercial Real Properties, while Costco has eyed Tyler for a while, there are currently no concrete plans for the Rose City.

TYLER, Texas — While you may have seen an article floating around social media stating Costco is coming to Tyler, pump the brakes, because a realtor involved with the company says that is not true -- at least, not yet.

According to Mark Whatley, of Burns Commercial Real Properties, while Costco has eyed the Tyler market for nearly a decade, there are currently no concrete plans for the wholesale retailer to come to the Rose City.

Whatley says "getting a deal and a site has been very challenging. It's a little of a ways off for anything to be finalized."