Runaway Harrison County teen found in Oklahoma

Investigators are working to obtain criminal warrant charges against two people of interest involved in the case.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — On March 27 the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Harleton, Texas about a runaway juvenile.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies met with the parents who provided information that their 13-year-old was last seen around 6 p.m. and believed to be around the Lake Deerwood area.

After searching the area, a juvenile runaway report was completed and entered into the state and national database as a runaway.

A second search of the area was completed March 28 and revealed no signs the juvenile was on the area.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was able to find two people of interest after investigators completed multiple interviews and reviewed hours of video and information that was obtained.

On March 30 at 5 p.m. the two people of interest were located by investigators.

Daniel Czerwinksi, 39 of Wilmer, Texas, and Azaera Hoffner, 30 of Iowa, are who investigators believe the juvenile left the area with.

During interviews,it was determined that Hoffner and Czerwinksi transported the juvenile to Oklahoma to a remote campsite on Sunday.

The couple left the juvenile with only a sleeping bag, minimal food and without shelter, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Oklahoma authorities were able to locate the juvenile at the remote location.

At 11:58 p.m. the Harrison County Sheriffs office was notified that the juvenile was found safe.

Investigators are in the process of abtaining criminal arrest warrants for both Czerwinksi and Hoffner for their involvement in the investigation.

“I’m glad to see this young person found safe and un-injured,” said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon J. Fletcher. “This community was gravely concerned for her safety and well-being. I’m proud of the deputies and investigators for their hard work in this case. Sadly, situations like this, oftentimes do not have a happy ending, but in this case, we do!”