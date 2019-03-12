RUSK, Texas — Editor's Note: This story originally reported Pate was a city councilman. While he is still listed on the city's directory, he was recalled earlier this year and is no longer on the city council.

A former Rusk city councilman and pastor was arrested Tuesday morning for assault charges.

According to the Rusk Police Department, Jan Evan Pate and his son Jan Michael Pate were arrested in the 400 block of Henderson Street at about 8:15 a.m.

Both father and son are charged with assault causing bodily injury. Their bond was set at $2,000.

According to the City of Rusk's directory, Pate was elected to the city council in 2018, representing District 5. His term was supposed to expire in May 2020. However, he was recalled earlier this year and is not serving on the council.

Pate is also the senior pastor of Covenant Church in Rusk, according to the church's Facebook page.

Police say the incident is under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.

CBS 19 will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.