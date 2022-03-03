Official: New Rusk sports bar is 'great sign' city is growing

RUSK, Texas — Rusk’s lone sports bar welcomed Mardi Gras with a celebration at the recently opened business, which a local chamber representative called a “great sign” the city is growing.

Joe’s Sports Bar and Grill owner Joe Pharis said bringing the community together was the aim when on Saturday the business offered Cajun cuisine —Etouffee, beignets, king cakes and more — with live music, drinks and a festive atmosphere.