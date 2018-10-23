RUSK COUNTY — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly a month.

Kimberly Flint, 57, was first reported missing on September 27.

The investigation began as a crash investigation by the Department of Public Safety after her crashed Jeep was found on Highway 84. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office says DPS moved the vehicle from the road to clear up traffic on the highway. It was later picked up by a wrecker.

Hours after the crash investigation began, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office was notified by DPS the driver was missing. Immediately, the office opened a missing person investigation.

The sheriff's office says the investigation into Flint's disappearance remains open and is a high priority. They stressed the investigation is still a missing person's investigation, and there is no active criminal investigation into Flint's disappearance.

