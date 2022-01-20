x
Gunfire leads Rusk Co. Sheriff's Office to multiple arrests, stolen property

KILGORE, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to a disturbance at 5859 County Rd. 292 E in Kilgore, according to a post from the office.

Deputies were dispatched after reports of shots fired at the address. Investigating deputies learned a person had discharged a firearm at the scene, shooting at items located near another person's residence at the property.

Further investigation revealed the person wielding the firearm may be a convicted felon in possession of numerous firearms. At the scene, deputies found several firearms, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. They placed Charles Stafford and Rachel Modisette under arrest and transported them to Rusk Co. Jail without further incident. Charges against the two include unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

