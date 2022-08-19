Rusk County agencies collaborate to establish program helping inmates through dog therapy

HENDERSON, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 and unrelated to the story.
Rusk County commissioners on Thursday approved a program to help inmates gain self-esteem and social connection with help from some four-legged friends.
The PAWSitive Change prison dog program is a partnership between the Henderson Animal Center, Rusk County Pets Alive, Management & Training Corporation and Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
According to a Facebook post from the city of Henderson, PAWSitive Change gives intense rehabilitation by matching at-risk dogs with inmates. The purpose is to show inmates how to cooperate, participate in positive team settings and become aware of others' needs.
The program also benefits the dogs as they have decreased fear along with greater obedience and social behavior with other dogs and people.
"More importantly, PAWSitive Change dogs develop trust of humans and placement with fur-ever families upon completion of their training," the Facebook post said.