Rusk County agencies collaborate to establish program helping inmates through dog therapy

Rusk County commissioners on Thursday approved a program to help inmates gain self-esteem and social connection with help from some four-legged friends.

According to a Facebook post from the city of Henderson, PAWSitive Change gives intense rehabilitation by matching at-risk dogs with inmates. The purpose is to show inmates how to cooperate, participate in positive team settings and become aware of others' needs.

The program also benefits the dogs as they have decreased fear along with greater obedience and social behavior with other dogs and people.