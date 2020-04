RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced three new cases of COVID-19. There are now 27 positive cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County.

The county also reported its first death. Earlier in the day, Autumn Leaves Nursing and Rehab in Henderson reported the passing of one of its residents from COVID-19.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 6

Angelina County - 23

Bowie County - 63, 5 deaths

Camp County - 5

Cass County - 8

Cherokee County - 9, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 48

Harrison County - 36, 2 deaths

Henderson County - 12

Hopkins County - 4

Houston County - 0

Lamar County - 8

Morris County - 3

Nacogdoches County - 72, 6 deaths

Panola County - 32, 3 deaths

Polk County - 14

Rains County - 2

Rusk County - 27, 1 death

San Augustine County - 14, 1 death

Shelby County - 51

Smith County - 112, 2 deaths

Titus County - 8

Trinity County - 4

Upshur County - 9

Van Zandt County - 11, 1 death

Wood County - 6

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

