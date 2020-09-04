RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects after allegedly finding child pornography and drugs inside their home during a search warrant.

According to the RCSO, deputies searched a home in the Mount Enterprise area after suspicion that the residents were in possession of child pornograph.

During the search, investigators seized several devices and hard drives, including an iPhone, a Samsung phone and 3 Xbox consoles.

Investigators also found drugs and paraphernalia inside the home including suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, a firearm and other paraphernalia.

James House and Mark House were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

James House was also charged with possession of child pornography.

