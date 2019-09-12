RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Commissioners Court has implemented a provisional burn ban for the county.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the ban takes effect after it was approved during Monday morning's meeting.
A provisional burn ban requires individuals wishing to burn to:
- Have a water source readily available at the site of the burn
- Burn in an enclosed pit or container with flammable objects being a minimum of 10' away
- Notify fire department responsible for the area
- Any burning must by monitored continually until the fire is fully extinguished