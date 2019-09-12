RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Commissioners Court has implemented a provisional burn ban for the county.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the ban takes effect after it was approved during Monday morning's meeting.

A provisional burn ban requires individuals wishing to burn to:

  • Have a water source readily available at the site of the burn
  • Burn in an enclosed pit or container with flammable objects being a minimum of 10' away
  • Notify fire department responsible for the area
  • Any burning must by monitored continually until the fire is fully extinguished