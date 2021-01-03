1 dead, 1 injured in Rusk County crash

One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a Saturday morning crash.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a Saturday morning crash in Rusk County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 1:50 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 79 South, approximately six miles south of Henderson.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of an SUV, identified as Khamila Lashae Bradford, 24, of Winona, was traveling north on US-79 and failed to drive in a single lane. The SUV veered into the southbound lane where it struck a car, driven by Jose Gustavo Servin, 23, of Henderson.