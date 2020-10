Details are extremely limited at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to reports of a structure fire just south of Laneville.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the fire broke out at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 255 and Highway 84 East.

Crews working the fire include the Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department, the Rusk County Rescue Unit,and CHRISTUS EMS.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.